April of the River

La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, June 11, 2020, p. a12

The Mexican Olympic and Paralympic Committees presented to the Sports Commission of the Chamber of Deputies the situation of national athletes in the midst of the coronavius ​​pandemic, ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games, which were postponed for one year.

Liliana Suárez, head of the Paralympic Committee, began by expressing the prevailing concern for the health of athletes in adapted sport.

We are now in a very complicated situation; the Paralympic Center is very close to the Autódromo (Hermanos Rodríguez), where a Covid center is currently installed. We have to find alternative routes for all our athletes, said the leader who keeps athletes informed about the health protocols and qualification processes that emanate from the International Paralympic Committee.

Carlos Padilla, president of the Mexican Olympic Committee, explained that the postponement of the Games will have implications not yet determined, and assured that the body will be ready to face them, with the support of Conade and sponsors with whom it has entered into agreements.

One of the main agreements that were made just when it was decided to postpone the Games, was to fully respect the athletes who had already won their space to participate in the Olympics this year. This gives us peace of mind, stability for our athletes, he said, and mentioned that to date a total of 86 Mexicans (49 men and 37 women) have achieved 45 places, including two in teams, baseball and softball, and the objective prevails that a total of 150 athletes qualify, if among those that are missing is the men’s soccer team.

He noted that although the COM did not receive the 50 million pesos that had been assigned to it from the federal budget this year, through the National Commission of Physical Culture and Sports, it trusts that the body will guarantee a good preparation for athletes.

The deputy and former boxer Érik Morales, secretary of the Sports Commission, pointed out that the situation is very uncertain; He trusted that Mexican athletes will not face economic problems to arrive at the fair well prepared, but he emphasized the unity that must be achieved between institutions.