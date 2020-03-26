MEXICO CITY, Mar 26 (.) – Mexican pentatetla Mariana Arceo, classified to the Tokyo Olympics, overcame the pneumonia she suffered due to the coronavirus on Thursday, a week after testing positive for the outbreak that has killed more than 21,000 people worldwide.

The president of the Mexican Modern Pentathlon Federation, Juan Manzo, confirmed on March 18 that Arceo was positive for coronavirus after showing the symptoms of the disease after returning from a camp in Spain.

“After a few very critical days with a pneumonia caused by the coronavirus, I will be discharged. Although I did not know how to detect it in time, I knew how to act in the best way and I still continue with my dream in the Olympic games,” said Arceo. in a video broadcast on their social networks.

“As high performance athletes we always take our body to the extreme, which did not allow me to notice the symptoms of this virus until my health was already in danger. We must know how to listen to ourselves, we must know how to identify and act in the best way, “he acknowledged.

The 25-year-old athlete, winner of the gold medal at the Pan American Games in Lima last year, noted that the postponement of the Olympic Games is a psychological blow for the athletes, but she urged them to continue preparing for the competition.

“I know that they were delayed (Olympic Games) and that it is something very strong psychologically for athletes, but due to the situation I have just experienced, I know that health is paramount. Do not go out, I will continue working for that dream in which we are all united, “said Arceo.

On Tuesday, the Tokyo Olympics were postponed until 2021, the first time the event has been postponed in the 124 years of its modern era, due to the coronavirus crisis that has infected more than 480,000 people.

(Report by Carlos Calvo Pacheco)