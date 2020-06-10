Work automation, digital transformation, Artificial Intelligence, robotics are topics that have been discussed for a couple of years. However, in the situation we are currently in due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have become widely discussed topics due to the advantages that they could bring in the fight against this new contagious disease.

Robots could be of great help in the new normal because they promote healthy distance while allowing goods or services to be delivered. For this reason, GESEDIG, a 100% Mexican company that integrates Artificial Intelligence and robotics (both carried out by national engineers), seeks to make robots available to the Latin American market (and other parts of the world) to help in this stage of new normality.

“Robots are helping the new normal in hospitals. In Bangladesh, a robot model that we have is already deployed: help in receiving potential patients with COVID-19 and with treatments: they autonomously bring medicines and food to the rooms [de los pacientes] without interaction. If we put them in the current environment, in the part of hospitals, the applications are endless; They can be in reception, accompany during treatment, during recovery and until [los pacientes] go back home, “explained Dr. Mauricio Corona, president of GESEDIG and member of the board of directors of BP Gurus.

The company has three different models of robots: ISA, a service humanoid robot; K_TY, intelligent waiter robot and RED, compact humanoid robot. All three models feature voice and facial recognition skills in addition to Lidar sensors to allow them autonomous movement in different spaces. All are open source, operate with Linux operating system and have a PC motherboard to allow the connection of different peripherals.

In the country, a model of these robots is already available and in operation in an office in Mexico City.

“In that office, RED is supporting the doctor to do the interviews and carry out the consultations remotely. Because it is important to mention that robots can be operated on. This means that you can connect to the robot’s camera as a nurse or doctor, and see what the robot sees and interact at 100, 200, 300 m (because they connect via WiFi or via the Internet). You can interact with people through robots taking care of the healthy distance. We are also testing concept and talks with other hospitals. Right now what worries the most is the distancing in the treatment of patients, “explained Dr. Corona.

The President of GESEDIG also considered that the need for these robots is high due to the wide variety of actions that they can perform not only in hospitals but also in other places. In addition to supporting the social distancing that will be needed “for a long time.”

Therefore, and in the words of Dr. Corona, COVID-19 has been “the main driver of digital transformation”. In addition, he commented that this “is nothing more than a disruption in the current business model through new technologies. These disruptors are, par excellence, this type of advanced technologies (conversational Artificial Intelligence, among others). I visualize a trend of use of technologies, such as humanoid robots, to contribute to healthy distance. We will see them everywhere: in cinemas, in shopping malls, shows … the experience on site will be, as much as possible, automated, “concluded the expert.

