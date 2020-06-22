Under the title « Strata », the winning project by the architects Héctor Mendoza and Mara Partida

Santander.- The study Mendoza Departureof two young men mexican architectshas been the winner of the competition of ideas for the construction of the new headquarters of the Museum of Prehistory and Archeology of Cantabria (Mupac) and its administrative building, a proposal that would initially be valued at 45 million euros (50.6 million dollars).

The Vice President and Minister of Culture, Pablo Zuloaga, announced on Monday the ruling of the jury of the competition of ideas for the construction of the Mupac in the lot that left the old building of the Government of Cantabria, whose bidding it hopes can be undertaken « in the last quarter of 2021 ».

Zuloaga added that this would allow for further progress in the search for « the necessary financing » for the construction of the building, whose works would begin « in 2022 or 2023. »

The next step to take, as explained by the vice president, is for the Government of Cantabria to formalize a contract with this study based in Barcelona, ​​which will be valued at 1.7 million euros (1.9 million dollars).

Under the title « Strata », the project by the architects Héctor Mendoza and Mara Partida, who according to Zuloaga have designed « buildings of recognized prestige » such as the Museum of Art and Culture in Norway and the García Lorca Museum in Granada, foresees that the new Mupac it has 10,941 square meters and the administrative building another 7,500.

The two criteria most valued by the jury, which chose this project unanimously, were the uniqueness of the architectural project and the fulfillment of the museum and administrative building needs program, to be built on the land where the Government headquarters was located, on Casimiro Sainz street, next to the Santander marina.

Zuloaga explained that both buildings are « perfectly distinguished ». Thus, on the first floor of the museum access there will be services such as a cafeteria, restaurant, shop and a multipurpose room, while the library will be located on the upper floor.

The next two floors will house the permanent exhibition of the Mupac, with – he indicated – a « spectacular » temporary exhibition room that will have access to a large terrace overlooking the Bay of Santander.

According to Zuloaga, the jury has also highlighted that this building maintains « a correct dialogue » with its urban context. « The impact of the building on other projects that we all have in memory for the same place is greatly reduced, » he added.