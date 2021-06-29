Mexican Alejo López hit a hit in his first major league turn

The Mexican Alejo Lopez hit a hit on your first shift at Big leagues with the Cincinnati Reds against the Philadelphia Phillies in the MLB.

After being called at Big leagues by the Cincinnati Reds to make his debut against the San Diego Padres and the Dancing Missing shipments, Alejo Lopez He wasn’t shy at all and ended up hitting a single, his first in the majors.

That ball is saved.

Alejo López has already made his debut as a hitter in @ LasMayores. # YoAmoElBeis pic.twitter.com/XfENLOwpCv – MLB Mexico (@MLB_Mexico) June 29, 2021

Here are his words:

“I represent another Mexican in MLB. Being a capital city is an honor. Very happy to be here ”, Alejo López Bandera from Mexico on being the 5th CDMX player to reach the best baseball in the world.

“They called me to the manager’s office (AAA) to give me the news. There were many emotions, the first thing I did was talk to my parents. I pursued this dream for many years ”, Alejo López Bandera de México, on his call to

“Trust has never been an issue. I have built character through the process. I have never been to the Great American Ballpark, and it is impressive. You see the difference immediately and you feel it ”, Alejo López Bandera from Mexico, on walking for the first time in a Clubhouse.