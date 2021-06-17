Mexican Air Force receives recognition for safety

The 301st Air Squadron of the Mexican Air Force (FAM) received the “Accident Prevention Award” for accumulating 2,349: 54 flight hours without accidents during 2020, during the DN-III-E Plan operations, to strengthen the National Health System of Mexico, through the transfer of supplies and medical equipment.

The recognition was delivered within the framework of the LXI Conference of Commanders and / or Chiefs of the American Air Forces (CONJEFAMER), which takes place from June 14 to 19 of this year, in the city of Tegucigalpa, Honduras. .

The commander of the FAM, general of the aviator pilot division, José Gerardo Vega Rivera, was in charge of receiving the award, on behalf of the armed institution.

Other reasons why Squad 301 was recognized are related to the support and participation for the implementation of the National Vaccination Policy against Covid-19, of the Government of Mexico.

The Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) reported that on other occasions the FAM has been awarded this international award, with also awarded in 2017 to Air Squadron 301.

The 105 Air Squadron received the award in 2018, the following year the Accident Prevention Award went to the Military Aviation School and last year it was awarded to the 101st Air Squadron of the FAM.

It was indicated that these units of the Mexican Air Force have applied norms, methods and procedures aimed at the culture of air safety, thereby creating greater awareness among their personnel.

jcp