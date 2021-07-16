Mexican Air Force plane carried Cuban doctors to the island: Marcelo Ebrard

MEXICO CITY

The Mexican Air Force plane that flew to Havana amid the social protests in Cuba, carried 92 doctors and nurses back to the island who supported the care of the Covid-19 pandemic in Mexico City. Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard reported.

“As you know, we asked Cuba for help to send doctors and nurses when we had the peak of the pandemic, today we are in a different circumstance, we have a better situation, because vaccination has advanced a lot in our country, so we returned in the a group of approximately 92 doctors and nurses who were working particularly in the eastern part of Mexico City, a group of approximately 92 doctors and nurses flew to Cuba, and we are deeply grateful for this support, which was very relevant for Mexico. “

After participating in New York, in the session of the UN Security Council, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE), spoke in favor of a peaceful solution to the internal conflict in Cuba, with full respect for human rights. humans.

Marcelo Ebrard said that Mexico is against the blockade of the island, because today the Cuban authorities cannot get syringes or medicines due to this situation.

“So the first question that should be seen is, from Mexico’s point of view, that the blockade of that and other countries, where extreme sanctions are applied, are causing serious impacts on suffering and humanitarian conditions that we must all respect. and to seek, in the international arena, there are no such impacts, that is Mexico’s position; still in January of this year it was voted here in the United Nations Assembly, that the blockade should be lifted by 184 countries, it is a consensus worldwide, “he said.

