A airplane of the Mexican Air Force landed this morning at the José Martí airport in Havana, Cuba, to repatriate 49 Mexicans they stayed stranded on the island when flights were suspended due to the contingency by Covid 19.

This occurs after the Embassy of Mexico in Cuba issue an urgent appeal to all Mexicans who were on the island to quote them today Saturday at 10 am at Calle 12 No 518 between 5th and 7th, Miramar, Playa Municipality, for their departure from said country, towards Mexico.