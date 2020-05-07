Cecilia Romo, known for her work on the Televisa program “Como dice el saying”, as well as on the soap opera “Como tú no hay 2”, continues in intensive care. This is what her daughter Claudia Romo has made known to different Mexican media. She said in the program “Sal el Sol” that the next 48 hours “are crucial” for her mother to regain her health.

“What we need now is for him to wake up. They sedated her so much, they put her in an induced coma to intubate her, now we need her to wake up, ”she told the Ventaneando program.

And it is that in mid-April it was revealed that the actress was in intensive care because of the coronavirus. Claudia stated that at first her mother “had shown a slight improvement, unexpectedly her condition worsened and she was about to be intubated.”

“My mom is a miracle that she is alive, it is a miracle that a person with her age, with her medical condition of arrhythmia, blood pressure, pneumonia, is progressing, she is already negative for the virus. The Covid-19 test came out negative, so it managed to beat the Covid-19 ”, he added to“ Sale el Sol ”

The actress’s daughter explained that during her hospitalization she was given prone ventilation, which is aggressive for the trachea, and that she was lying on her stomach and then turned to see if she could breathe on her own. However, Cecilia is still in an induced coma.

For now the doctors have begun to remove the sedatives, so they hope that in the next few hours she will come out of a coma, so the next 48 hours will be vital to the life of this Mexican actress.

