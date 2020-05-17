Pillar Pellicer passed away

The entertainment world once again dressed in mourning, this time after the death of the Mexican actress Pillar Pellicer, at the age of 82.

The sad news was initially revealed by ANDI (National Association of Interpreters), who announced with great pain the death of someone who was considered one of the great stars of the screen and of the golden age of Mexican cinema.

“The # Board of Directors and the # Surveillance Committee of @ANDIMexico, communicate the sensitive death of the interpreter Pilar Pellicer; Actress who started her career in the last stage of the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema. Our condolences to his daughter, Ariane Pellicer, ”said ANDI.

Over the years, Pellicer became one of the most recognized faces of the seventh Latin art, and he even shared credits with the remembered María Félix in the film La Constitución.

On television, the actress shone in soap operas such as “Triunfo del Amor”, along with Victoria Ruffo and “Primer Amor a Mil Por Hora”, as well as in several episodes of series such as “Mujeres asesinas” and “Como dice el saying”.

The causes of the actress’s death have not been officially revealed, and although sites such as Quien and El Diario de NY indicate that her death was related to COVID-19, this version has not been corroborated by relatives or friends of the actress.

Our condolences to his daughter, Ariane Pellicer. pic.twitter.com/75UuXHSWqU – ANDIMEXICO (@ANDIMexico) May 16, 2020

The actress Laura Zapata, a personal friend of the Mexican star, also assured in her networks that the cause of death was the coronavirus, and dedicated a heartfelt farewell message, with a photograph of the actress, while saying that Pillar was her Cupid .

“My dear and admired friend @pilarpellicer dies because of COVI19. To your daughter @arianepellicer, to your eternal companion and relatives I send you my deepest condolences, my condolences. She introduced me to my husband, the father of my children. We will miss her. QEPD, ”Thalía’s sister said on her Instagram.

Mexican actress Pilar PellicerPilar Pellicer dies as niece of “El poeta de América” ​​Carlos Pellicer, sister of also actress Pina Pellicer #PilarPellicer #MuerePilarPellicer # FallecePilarPellicer2020-05-16T21: 30: 54Z

According to the Infobae site, the actress was born in 1938 in Mexico City and had her first leading role in the famous and acclaimed film Pedro Páramo. They also noted that thanks to his masterful performance in the film La Choca, in 1975, he won the Ariel Prize, the highest distinction that Mexico grants to the film industry.

Pilar Pellicer and Eric Del Castillo in “Campo de Ortigas” | Mexican Cinema Dramas “A drama with a lot of suspense shows the conflicts and situations of a family through a different perspective on the war of the generations. A father who suddenly” “dies” “returns.” 2015-03-29T18 : 30: 00Z

The aforementioned media added that Pellicer was also a contemporary dance dancer and that she jumped into the cinema with the movie “Elseller de Muñecas”, in 1955, and was directed by greats of the seventh art such as Luis Buñuel, in “Nazarín” and “Los Ambiciosos “

The actress also tried her luck in the field of directing with the short film ¿Qué hora es ?.

Pilar Pellicer. TrajectoryAlejandro Galán invites us to discover part of the career of the first actress Pilar Pellicer during her time in the world of soap operas. Televisa. San Luis, Mexico, 2012.2013-12-09T21: 56: 38Z

In several interviews, the actress, who was the daughter of a lawyer, and who studied philosophy, assured that acting was her passion and she enjoyed herself to the fullest whenever she was on stage or in front of a camera.

