Mexican actress Melissa Barrera will star in the series ‘Breathe’ for Netflix – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The Mexican actress Melissa Barrera, one of the Latin figures with the most presence in Hollywood, will star in the series Breathe produced by Netflix.

In her Twitter account, the actress said she was very excited about the new project. The story will revolve around a New York lawyer who undertakes a desperate struggle to survive after her plane crashed in a remote area of ​​Canada.

Martin Gero, the creator of the Blindspot series (2015-2020), will direct Breathe.

Barrera rose to fame in the US industry with the series Vida (2018-2020), a Latino project that received much praise for its respectful representation of the LGBTQ + community.

On June 10, he will premiere the musical In the Heights, which is expected to be his final confirmation in Hollywood. The film is inspired by the Broadway play by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes.

Melissa Barrera will be accompanied in this musical by Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Jimmy Smits and Dascha Polanco, among others.

In addition, the Mexican will be part of the new installment of Scream, one of the most successful horror sagas that, since the premiere of its first film in 1996, gave a new life to the subgenre of the “slasher” under the direction of Wes Craven.

Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette, who were the three original protagonists of Scream, will share scenes this time with signings such as Melissa Barrera or Jenna Ortega, who is also Latin.

Barrera began her career in Mexico after participating in the musical reality show La Academia, where she stood out for her vocal performance.