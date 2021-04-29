Mexican actress Adriana Barraza to reopen theater in Miami with world premiere – Telemundo Miami (51)

Mexican actress Adriana Barraza will reopen her theater in Miami in May and will do so with the world premiere of “Fallen Angels”, by Cuban playwright Joel Cano, a montage that has her excited, as she continues with her classes virtual.

“This is great news for us,” said the actress about the two performances by the Arca Images group that she will offer on May 7 and 8 at the Adriana Barraza Black Box, where her theater school also operates, after a year and a half closed for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The premiere features performances by Adrián Mas and Ysmercy Salomón, directed by Larry Villanueva and staging by Cano himself.

Barraza, who was nominated for an Oscar as a supporting actress for her performance in “Babel” (2006), by her compatriot Alejandro González Iñarritu and with whom she had already worked in “Amores Perros” (2000), currently divides her time between cinema, theater, television and the school that he has in South Florida and that is about to turn 10 years old.

“We have a theater, a cinema library and a school. The school spent six months doing the classes ‘online’, we discovered many things until we returned to the classroom with all the care, all the masks and that is how we have been working,” said Barraza, who lives between Buenos Aires and Miami.

The beloved and talented actress Adriana Barraza comes with a new project in the Anglo market. Proud, as always, to represent Latinos, we talked about this new production and more.

While waiting for the premiere of “Bingo”, a “very acidic comedy” shot in New Orleans, where she plays Lupita, the main role in a story about older adults who are affected by gentrification, the actress gives master classes to teenagers in a non-face-to-face course at the Mati Talent Institute.

It is a partnership between Adriana Barraza Acting Studio and that private school in South Florida that offers interactive, personalized and bilingual classes online, and has offered distance classes to students from more than 50 countries.

“We are now doing this course with adolescents from Mexico or sometimes from the world, where teacher Raul Arrieta is leading the classes in general and I will have two interventions with the boys,” explained Barraza, who clarifies that they had never taught online classes to teenagers.

The Mexican actress premieres the movie “Bliss” on Amazon.

His method of work “looks more for the person”. “The main thing is to find and implement in the students the three basic qualities of acting, which are naturalness, truthfulness and depth,” he said.

“It is not easy at all but it is a process that leads you to have an extremely true performance, to find a person more than a character,” he deepened.

Regarding the fact of having to teach virtual classes, something that in a certain way is far from the essence of theater, Barraza prefers to talk about advantages.

“How nice what was achieved with people who are very far away physically, who approached through a class or an exercise. The ‘online’ classes are still there, they were not interrupted, on the contrary,” said the actress after a whole year dedicated to school and premieres.

“Penny Dreadful: City of Angels” addresses issues such as racism and corruption in Los Angeles in 1938, under the shadow of the impending World War II and the growing tension between Mexican Americans and the authorities.

“I premiered ‘We Can Be Heroes’ (directed by Robert Rodríguez), the most watched movie on Netflix since Netflix has existed,” said Barraza, who has acted in more than 50 films and some 60 theater productions, as well as having participated in numerous television programs and worked with the Televisa network for 16 years as an actress, producer and director of several soap operas.

“I think that a fantastic thing about the human being is that he survives and manages to make things survive,” he said optimistically, while waiting to work on “a film already announced in the United States” where he would act with Patricia Clarkson, an actress who admires “very much”.

That film project, which is titled “Monica”, could begin its recording between next June and July. “There are other things that are being cooked, but until these projects are firm, we better not talk about it,” he settled.