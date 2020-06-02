Mexican actor and comedian Héctor Suárez He died at 81, according to his family through social networks. Mexican media immediately echoed the news, given the fame of the artist who for more than five decades stood out on film and television.

In Puerto Rico it became known in the 70s and 80s through the Mexican comedy program “Saturday Crazy Crazy” that was broadcast on local television.

In the communiqué of the family it is read that “for us the father, the grandfather, the brother, the husband, and not the public figure who deserves all the recognition of the artistic family and the media, are leaving.”

“With deep pain, we want to share with you the death of Héctor Suárez Hernández. The Suárez family, we ask that you please understand this moment of great sadness that we are experiencing and we also hope that you can respect our mourning, ”his son, also actor Héctor Suárez Gomís, posted on Twitter.

The histrion underwent surgery in August last year, with the purpose of removing his prostate and bladder, the latter organ due to the cancer he had suffered since 2015.

“It was not such a risky operation because it was a laparoscopy and they did not open it. My father, before entering the hospital, was in a good mood, we chatted a bit, he even joked with my brothers and me, as well as with his wife Sara, ”said his son, also an actor Hector Suárez Gomís in an interview.

Gomís sent one of the last messages to his father through his Facebook account, before his death: “I deeply admire and love that 81-year-old warrior whom I have called for almost 52 years: Dad! Thanks, daddy for this crazy family we have, I love you! ”, Wrote the actor this Sunday.

The histrion left a legacy of emblematic characters such as “There is no”, “El Picudo”, “Doña Zoila”, “El Flanagan”, “El Lic. Buitrón”, “El ‘ta difficult”, “El Destroyer” , among many others of social criticism.

Minutes after learning of the death, the Minister of Culture, Alejandra Frausto, posted on Twitter: “I very much regret the death of Héctor Suárez. My condolences to his children, grandchildren and friends. Rest in peace.”

Suárez began his career in theater in the 1960s and began his career in cinema with the movie “El asalto” in 1965.

Films such as “Bachelorette party”, “The six-liter woman”, “The Zacatecas march”, “Mexican mischief” and “National mechanics” are part of his wide repertoire.

But perhaps his greatest fame came from television, where he stood out as a comedian and was characterized by his spontaneous style, his dark humor and his social denunciation, which escaped the censorship that existed at the time.

Programs like “What’s wrong with us?” They gave her great fame, as well as the creation of characters like Doña Zoyla, a dominant and manipulative mother.

As an actor, he also stood out in soap operas such as “A second chance”, “Velo de novia” and “Gotita de amor”.

In 2013, the comedian reported that he and his family received death threats for carrying out political satire against then-President Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018) after making a ‘sketch’ where he asked the president “in the most attentive manner” to give up.

The complaint was made in an interview with the renowned journalist Carmen Aristegui in which she recounted various acts of intimidation suffered. He also reported it to the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (PGR, Prosecutor’s Office).

The actor is survived by his widow, Zara Calderón, and his children Héctor, Julieta, Rodrigo and Isabella, as well as three grandchildren.

