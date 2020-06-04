Through social networks, the news of the unfortunate death of the Mexican actor Héctor Ortega at 81 years of age spread.

The National Actors Association sent a message of condolences through its official Twitter account.

Ortega was a renowned actor and director of theater, film and television, known for his role as Don Darvelino in the children’s soap opera ‘Alebrijes y Rebujos’.

The @andactores deeply regrets the death of our colleague and great actor Héctor Ortega, a member of our union. Our condolences to family and friends. RIP. pic.twitter.com/7icLdV2BDK – Andactores (@andactores) June 3, 2020

The death of the Mexican occurred just one day after the death of the popular and renowned comedian Héctor Suárez due to cardiovascular failure.

Colleagues in the middle of the show have sent their condolences to Ortegra’s family through social networks.

Good soul, talented and great teacher! I enjoyed it every time I had to work with him, but even more, I loved the advice he gave me in life in several difficult episodes that I had to go through. Rest in peace Great actor, director and friend; Héctor Ortega pic.twitter.com/TqqvJILNDV – Adal Ramones (@AdalRamones) June 3, 2020

I sadly learn of the departure of my beloved teacher Héctor Ortega, who directed us many yesterdays ago in: “El mercader de Vencecia” by: William Shakespeare and whom I met teaching classes in workshops on humor. Much loved and admired. RIP. Life flies! – Eduardo España (@laloespana) June 3, 2020

I regret to report the death of the actor, director and author Héctor Ortega QEPD pic.twitter.com/ex5aMesSDa – Alberto Santos (@alberto_santos) June 3, 2020

Rest in peace my uncle, one of the greatest actors that this country gave! My dear Hector Ortega pic.twitter.com/dDmuzuuQYH – DANIEL BISOGNO (@DaniBisogno) June 3, 2020

