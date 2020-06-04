Through social networks, the news of the unfortunate death of the Mexican actor Héctor Ortega at 81 years of age spread.

The National Actors Association sent a message of condolences through its official Twitter account.

Ortega was a renowned actor and director of theater, film and television, known for his role as Don Darvelino in the children’s soap opera ‘Alebrijes y Rebujos’.

The death of the Mexican occurred just one day after the death of the popular and renowned comedian Héctor Suárez due to cardiovascular failure.

Colleagues in the middle of the show have sent their condolences to Ortegra’s family through social networks.

