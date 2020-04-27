The information was confirmed by the National Association of Interpreters of Mexico

Actor Aaron Hernan dies at 89

The actor Aaron Hernán He lost his life this Sunday at the age of 89, as confirmed by the Board of Directors of the National Association of Interpreters on Twitter.

“The @ANDIMexico Surveillance Committee communicates the sensitive death of the interpreter Aarón Hernán. We send a hug of solidarity to their family and friends with our deepest condolences.“Noted the publication on social networks.

Hernán He participated in countless television productions, including the soap opera “La Mentira” in which he debuted in 1965, he is also remembered for his performance in other settings such as theater and cinema.

For his part, Televisa, a company for which he worked for practically his entire career, sent a message about the sensitive loss.

“Televisa regrets the sensitive death of the first actor Aarón Hernán, an unforgettable figure in cinema, theater and television. Rest in peace. ”, Reported.

His last participation was in the soap opera la The Shadow of the Past ’of the producer Mapat.

Although the reason for his death is unknown, it is known that the actor suffered a fall on April 7 inside the Actor’s House of which he was a guest.

