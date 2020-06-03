(Bloomberg) – So far, Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego’s bank and commercial Grupo Elektra have emerged virtually unscathed from the coronavirus crisis, outperforming most other Mexican stocks amid shrinking trading volume. to near record lows.

Elektra’s share price rose to its all-time high last September, shortly after becoming the fifth most valuable company in Mexico. It outperformed the main lender Grupo Financiero Banorte despite the fact that Elektra has one sixth of total assets. Last year’s earnings made Salinas Pliego, whose family owns 73% of Elektra’s shares, the country’s second-richest man.

This year, stocks have outperformed, while many other Mexican stocks were affected by the pandemic. From February 21 to March 23, when pandemic fears caused Mexico’s S & P / BMV IPC index to fall 26%, Elektra was the best-performing stock in the benchmark index, earning 2%. Since then, it has lost some ground, falling nearly 5% since May 26 when it reported a 97% decrease in net income due to a bad debt of 7.2 billion pesos (US $ 320 million).

One factor that has helped the action is a loan portfolio that grew four times faster than the banking industry average after its financial unit Banco Azteca was selected to help distribute the president’s new poverty alleviation programs. Andrés Manuel López Obrador. While loans in Mexico’s banking system grew 4% last year, Banco Azteca’s portfolio grew 17%, according to government data.

But that rebound doesn’t seem to justify its price or its higher market value than Banorte, said Santiago Arias, a fund manager focused on Latin American stocks at Credicorp Capital Asset Management in Chile. Elektra is trading at a level of 25.8 times its earnings compared to 18 times for the average of the Mexican benchmark.

“This makes no sense. The fundamentals of the company have deteriorated much more than the share price shows, “said Arias. “No one in good judgment would buy these shares at those levels.”

Another notable part of Elektra’s recent gains was the low trading volume of the shares. Last year, the volume was less than a third of that of 2018 and almost a sixth of that of 2016. Its average volume in the last month is 53 times less than the median of the other stocks in Mexico’s benchmark index. Normally, when a stock rises to a record price, it is accompanied by an increase in trading volume, Arias said.

“If there are fewer investors willing to list, it only takes one investor to move the price,” he said.

It is complex to analyze a company like Elektra. It has a chain of stores that sell products like televisions and refrigerators to poor populations with low-payment plans but high interest rates. Its banking unit represents almost two thirds of its income, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The stock price has remained even as other financial companies and retailers such as the department store operator Port of Liverpool fell on concerns that the coronavirus quarantine could lead the country into the deepest recession since the Great Depression. Grupo Famsa, which also targets low-income clients with financing plans, and a direct competitor to Elektra, has lost more than 50% since early February.

In response to questions from Bloomberg News, Grupo Salinas spokesperson Luciano Pascoe noted a 15% increase in revenue and a 13% growth in its gross loan portfolio in the first quarter.

“The foregoing is an unequivocal sign that, even in the face of a complex and challenging situation, there are strong expectations about the future of the financial business and of our company as a whole,” said Pascoe.

Some other Mexican companies have performed better than Elektra since the crisis began, but offer basic products, such as Gruma tortillas, Grupo Bimbo bread or José Cuervo de Becle tequila.

Read more

Elektra, which relies on discretionary purchases by low-income people on credit, has seen its delinquency rate rise as hundreds of thousands of Mexicans lost their jobs. The share of bad loans on Elektra’s bank balance increased to 11.9% in March, from 2.9% a year ago, according to government data.

Elektra is Salinas Pliego’s flagship company, which also owns the country’s second largest television network, TV Azteca, as well as cable, energy and security television companies. Salinas pulled Elektra and TV Azteca out of US markets in the past decade after it settled fraud charges brought by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. without admitting any irregularity. He later won a thorny legal battle with the Mexico stock exchange when he tried to remove Elektra from the country’s benchmark index in 2012 after a dispute over the size of the float on its shares.

It is difficult to find analysts who cover the company. After Salinas Pliego’s event with the US authorities and his battle with Mexican regulators in 2012, the main banks abandoned coverage.

One possible reason why Elektra’s stock price rose to a record high last year could have been the expectation that Banco Azteca would receive a boost for being among the banks chosen to distribute the president’s anti-poverty aid, he said. Carlos Hermosillo, who used to cover shares for brokerage Actinver before leaving last year.

Banco Azteca has one of the largest money transfer businesses in the country, and Mexicans line up outside their establishments over the weekend when family members who work in the US They transfer funds to their homes after receiving their wages.

Now, many Mexicans receiving monetary assistance from López Obrador’s new programs are using Banco Azteca to withdraw their funds, and many are opening accounts or making purchases, Hermosillo said.

Elektra spokesman Pascoe said Azteca is “one of many financial institutions” that are helping with the distribution of funds and that their participation in the program “derives exclusively” from its national presence with 1,800 branches, “as well as the quality, reliability and efficiency of its operations ”.

Hermosillo and Arias also pointed to two other potential factors behind the stock’s superior performance: its floating low and operation by the company’s own brokerage.

Although 27% of the shares are not owned by Salinas Pliego and his family, the real float is even lower due to a large share swap bet that Elektra has at its own stock price. The swap, which the company has been delivering for approximately 10 years, according to the exchange documents, links millions of shares.

The swap effect was the focus of the battle with the Mexican stock market in 2012. MSCI expelled Elektra from its Mexico index that same year after it ruled that the swap position brought the real float of the shares below the minimum threshold of MSCI.

Another factor is the active trading of the Elektra brokerage in its own shares. Punto Casa de Bolsa, launched by Elektra in 2012, has traded the shares under the auspices of the company’s buyback fund, according to stock market filings. Punto’s operations fit within the limits for repurchase funds in Mexico, where the regulation on the repurchase of shares is more lax than in the US. In the last year, Punto traded 18% of Elektra’s total volume, surpassed only by Grupo Bursátil Mexicano with 19%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“Much of the operation is made of firm hands,” Hermosillo said.

Pascoe said that the purpose of any repurchase fund is “to give liquidity to its securities in the market when it sees fit.”

Original Note: Standout Mexican Stock Weathers Virus With Few Shares to Trade

bloomberg.com“data-reactid =” 59 “> For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source. “data-reactid =” 60 “> Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2020 Bloomberg L.P.