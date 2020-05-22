The AMACC expressed its rejection of the initiative presented by Morena to withdraw the Investment Fund and Stimuli for Cinema.

The Mexican Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences He showed his rejection of the initiative presented by Morena, which proposes to modify provisions of the Federal Cinematography Law and repeal the Investment Fund and Stimuli for Cinema (Fidecine).

In an open letter, the Academy He was alarmed to learn of such an initiative precisely after Maria Novaro, general director of the Mexican Institute of Cinematography, held a dialogue with the country’s film community in which she guaranteed the permanence of said trust.

The letter states that, without such a public policy, the mexican cinema faces an imminent disappearance in front of the American cinematographic offer. He stressed that it is an industry on which many families depend and invited an analysis to improve the mechanisms of the stimulus.

The pronouncement was signed by the same Maria Novaro, who, in a separate message, reported on social networks that 216 feature films were made during 2019, “a historical figure for national cinema”. He stressed that this would not have been possible without the support for the production of Mexican cinema.

In 2019, 216 feature films were made, a historical figure for national cinema. Half of Mexican cinema is made with state support that is the seed for private creation and participation. What if they did not exist? I open thread (1 of 5) – Maria Novaro (@maria_novaro) May 21, 2020

Guild people, such as the actor Tenoch Huerta, winner of an Ariel for Best Actor in 2012 for his participation in the movie ‘Days of Grace’, echoed the call.

He mentioned that the disappearance of the Fidecine “threatens the memory and culture of the country ”and thought that the stimulus can be improved, but not disappear.

Mexico has one of the most dynamic, important and purposeful cinematographies in the world

The disappearance of #FIDECINE threatens the Memory and Culture of our country.

This is handled with transparency and can always be improved but not disappear # NoDerogacionFidecine – Tenoch Huerta Mejía (@TenochHuerta) May 21, 2020

For her part, the filmmaker Natalia Beristain, He explained that the disappearance of the supports would put in check the thematic and formal freedom of national cinema, “which is not governed by the criteria of the market or the major Hollywood film producers.” The Academy letter ends with a call to not break the dialogue and continue building.

Del Toro reacts

The project, which has been supported by the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, considering that resources are managed in opacity and promote corruption, it was not well received by filmmakers, who demanded not to cut support for the industry.

The most relevant case is from the Jalisco director Guillermo del Toro, who asked lawmakers for an urgent meeting to discuss the elimination of the Fidecine.

The Oscar winner claimed that the removal of this stimulus will suffocate those who live in this industry and the next generations.

I open thread @mario_delgado @dolorespadierna Most workers in the CInematografica industry need continuity. They live from one production to another. The level of quality at a technical and artistic level has soared to the highest level. – Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) May 21, 2020

In a series of Tweets, Del Toro criticized the government’s actions and assured that “cinema is memory, and without memory it is not possible to exist.”

Cinema is memory, and without memory it is not possible to exist. – Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) May 21, 2020

With information from López-Dóriga Digital and Notimex