The Baja California government reported that until the cut of June 16, 7,099 COVID-19 infections have been confirmed.

The Baja California government reported that until the cut of June 16 they have been confirmed 7 thousand 099 COVID-19 infections; The municipality most affected by the coronavirus is Mexicali, where the hospital care is at the limit.

In Mexicali they are concentrated more than half of all cases of the state, with 3 thousand 826 confirmed infections.

In said municipality, 664 people have died, 809 have recovered and have 474 active cases.

Traffic light COVID-19 Mexicali

The Mexicali General Hospital reported a 92 percent occupancyOf the 117 beds for COVID-19 patients, only 9 are available.

The General Hospital of Zone 30 of the IMSS of Mexicali is tol 84 percent of its capacity. It has 41 beds available for coronavirus patients out of the 193 that were enabled to treat the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Defense (SEDENA) reported that the Mexicali Intensive Care Hospitalization Unit it only has five free beds to serve patients with COVID-19.

The UABC Mexicali Hospital Unit has 27 beds available.

The Secretary of State Health, Alonso Pérez Rico, reported that the traffic light is still red and that activities will be allowed with low percentages of capacity, once it turns orange.

This week we continue at a red light, however, the Secretary of State for Health, Dr. Alonso Pérez Rico informs us what activities will be allowed with low percentages of traffic, once Baja California changes to an orange light. # EnBCNosCuidamosTodos # COVID19 pic .twitter.com / Y9Llzcc6nn – BCGOVERNMENT (@BCGovernment) June 17, 2020

The municipality of Tijuana it has 2,476 confirmed cases and 733 deaths from COVID-19.

Cove it has 408 confirmed and 60 deaths; Rosarito 67 infections and 10 deaths; Tecate with 200 cases and 57 deaths; and in San Quentin there are 84 positives and 6 deaths.

Until the last cut, Baja California has 1,531 deaths from coronavirusIn addition to the fact that 1,516 and 4,276 have been recovered, the COVID-19 tests were negative.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital