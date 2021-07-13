Mexica gods: the deities that guided the life of ancient Mexico

THE MIXCÓATL GOD in the Tellerian-Remensi Code, a 16th century manuscript with ritual, calendrical and historical content. Red Tezcatlipoca drawn in the Codex Cospi as the god of sacrifice. He is armed, dressed for war, with the sacrificial eagle decorating his robe and killing a victim.

In spite of everything, understanding the logic of the representations of the gods in pre-Hispanic divinatory books is a difficult undertaking, since they were created according to codes alien to ours, a true visual language that we are just beginning to decipher. This implies that each god – or rather, each manifestation of his – is a composition of different elements, each of which encodes some meaning. In European art that represents characters of the Christian, Greek or Roman religions, these elements, which are usually called attributes, serve to recognize and identify gods, saints or invocations of the Virgin Mary. If we compare, we find two basic differences between these Western attributes and the divine representations of ancient Mexico.

The first is that these attributes are both the same signs or glyphs that, in other contexts, were used to encode words or syllables, that is, symbols of traditional writing. Thus, the glyph of “Sun” appears incorporated into the image of the sun-god Tonatiuh as an emblem of his name, but it also functions as a logogram (sign that encodes a word) to record the name of the Tonatiuhco people. In a similar way, the glyph of the “smoking mirror” is an emblem of the god Tezcatlipoca or “Smoking mirror”, but the glyphs of “mirror” and “smoke” appear as logograms within the place names of places called “Cerro de Espejo” and “Hill of smoke”. Working in this way, these glyphs, rather than acting as attributes of saints or gods of European art, resemble the logos of Wonder Woman, Superman or the Avengers. These, which are in the form of letters, are read within an alphabetic text such as “w”, “s” or “a”, but if we see them out of this context no one would read them in this way (that is, pronouncing “u” , “S” or “a”), but rather as an identification of the character in question.

The second difference is that the representations of the Mesoamerican gods are a veritable mosaic of glyphs and significant designs. In other words, the complete divine image is not one, two or three “attributes”, but a conglomeration of elements that make up its identity. Furthermore, no two representations of the same god are identical or composed of the same signs. These vary frequently and each representation of a god is like the temporarily frozen image of a kaleidoscope.

For example, the image of the aforementioned sun-god Tonatiuh, “The one who is making the day”, consists not only of the glyph of the Sun that encodes his name, but also of the red paint of the body, which is the color of the rising Sun. , with yellow hair, which is typical of the gods that “emit light”, with long white feathers typical of solar warriors, since the sun itself was perceived as a warrior who fights the forces of darkness and the reeds to light the fire placed on the headdress, for its ability to produce heat. The pectoral in the shape of a gold disc has a similar meaning, whose name in Nahuatl, teocuitlacomalli, the “golden comal”, reveals its meaning. The comal is the clay or metal disk that is used to cook tortillas and its presence in the image of the Tonatiuh implies the ability of the Sun (bright as gold) to emit a heat capable of cooking food or making plants mature.

But several of these elements are part of the representations of other gods. The reeds to light the fire usually appear in the images of the god-fire, Xiuhtecuhtli or “Lord of turquoise”, which is even more understandable than when they appear in the image of the god-sun. But in both cases this sign implies that these gods are a source of heat (although that of fire is different from that of the Sun). In addition, Xiuhtecuhtli shares yellow hair with other deities, for example, with the god of the dawn, Tlahuizcalpantecuhtli or “Lord of the radiance of dawn” (identified as Venus). This hair color means that all of them “emit light”, but in each case it is a different light: the solar radiance is not the same as that of fire or that of the morning star. All this implies that although the gods share the signs that compose them, in each case their meaning may be somewhat different.

On the other hand, both the Tlahuizcalpantecuhtli and Xiuhtecuhtli representations are made up of many other elements. For example, in the images of the first, the “Lord of the glow of dawn”, there are one or two signs that indicate that it is the morning star, the brightest. These are the pectoral that has the shape of the well-known glyph of the “great star” (huey citlalin) or Venus, as well as the face painting that consists of small white circles that symbolize stars. In addition, the body painting of Tlahuizcalpantecuhtli frequently consists of red or yellow vertical stripes, a characteristic painting of captive warriors destined for sacrifice, which symbolizes that the “great star” is defeated by the sunlight. Other gods are also represented. with this element: Mixcóatl, “Cloud Serpent”, god of the hunt and the hunted deer, and Tlazoltéotl, mother goddess and warrior who can die – or be sacrificed – in the battle of childbirth.

Sometimes the nature of the deity, as well as his name, permeates his entire image. This is the case of the aforementioned Chalchiuhtlicue and Xiuhtecuhtli, the “Lord of Turquoise”. The images of this incorporate several elements of this precious stone: the breastplate, the necklace, the knee pads and bracelets, the earmuff, sometimes enriched with a lightning bolt and one or two turquoise birds. All of them not only indicate the name of this god, but also, thanks to a complex metaphorical game and the polysemy of the Nahua word xihuitl – which means “year”, “turquoise”, “grass” and “meteorite” (in s . XVI called “comet”) -, they define him as a god of time, of the year (grass is an annual plant), of the century (the 52 years of the Mesoamerican century were marked by tying 52 reeds) and of celestial fire. The red paint on Xiuhtecuhtli’s body (with the exception of the lower part of the face) alludes, in a similar way to how Tonatiuh does in the “rising sun”, to the fact that his role is to illuminate and defeat the darkness.

The red Tezcatlipoca (one of the four gods of corn or creation) has a similar red body paint – with the exception of the face, where only three stripes of that color remain. The meaning of this body painting is confirmed by the name of this god, Tlatlauhqui. The word tlatlauhqui, which means “red”, comes from the verb tlahuia, which means “to illuminate” and “to give light”, in such a way that it symbolizes the way in which the candle or the red sun of dawn illuminates. This is one of the main characteristics of Red Tezcatlipoca, a deity whose opposition is black Tezcatlipoca, the god of darkness, represented with black body paint and three stripes of this color on his face.

These examples also show that the gods are not only different phenomena of nature: they also represent the different moments in which these occur. For example, when the forces of darkness and night – black Tezcatlipoca – are defeated by their opponent, the red Tezcatlipoca, the time of dawn comes. Together they give rise to the dawn. And in this battle between light and darkness also participates Tlahuizcalpantecuhtli, Venus, who, although dominating the sky for a moment, is defeated by the red warrior, the rising sun or Tonatiuh. This one, who walks through the sky until he becomes the bright noon sun, Piltzintecuhtli or “Noble Lord”, is represented with the yellow paint of his body, his white clothes and other luminous garments and white feathers of a solar warrior. However, alphabetic sources tell us that this solar and luminous god can also be found in the dark world of the night, as if it were a night sun.

We take advantage of this last idea to mention that for the inhabitants of ancient Mexico the universe was divided into three spaces – heaven, earth and the underworld. The supposed underworld was the environment of the dead (Mictlán, in Nahuatl), which although it was below, in the bowels of the earth, being both the night sky and the dream space could be above the earth. Inhabited by the ancestors and dead of other times who turned into stars, this night sky was a mirror version of what was below and in reverse. The Mexica universe, therefore, was perceived as a very dynamic space, always changing in time. It is not surprising, then, that the gods that inhabited it also stood out for being extremely dynamic both in nature and in their representations, and the visual language of the latter was very efficient when it came to capturing and “freezing” in time their multiple kaleidoscopic manifestations.

