Mets vs Chicago Cubs free game today Major Leagues 2021

Games continue the regular season of MLB 2021. And here you can hear and see live free the play from today Tuesday, April 20, 2021 between Mets New York vs Puppies Chicago from Big leagues on his radio broadcast of like television (TV) from 7:40 p.m. (7:40 p.m.) in the Eastern United States.

Chicago Cubs (6-9)

Dave Ross the manager of the Puppies from Chicago will send right-hander Jack Arrieta to the mound for the play from today before the Mets from New York in MLB 2021.

New York Mets (7-4)

Luis Rojas the manager of the Mets New York City will send right-hander Taijuan Walker to the mound for the play from today before the Puppies Chicago in MLB 2021.

Live: New York Mets vs Chicago Cubs MLB 2021

Here you can hear and see live free the play from today Tuesday, April 20, 2021 between Mets New York vs Puppies Chicago from Big leagues on his radio broadcast of like television (TV) from 7:40 p.m. (7:40 p.m.) in the Eastern United States.

Radio

Puppies from Chicago

Mets from New York:

TV:

Puppies from Chicago

Mets from New York

Image of Adriana Gallardo @adrianapez on Instagram follow her.