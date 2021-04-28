Mets sign Dominican catcher Deivy Grullon from the Rays

The Mets from New York claimed the Dominican Deivy Grullón from the Tampa Rays in the MLB-Major League Baseball.

Grullon has been put on assignment more than four times since October, yet they continue to sign him because they see something in his abilities that can work for a team that needs him.

Deivy Grullón He was a sought-after prospect for the Philaldephia Phillies in 2019, then he was claimed by the Boston Red Sox, then he went to the Cincinnati Reds, later to the Tampa Rays and now to the Mets from New York.

Here the report:

The Mets have claimed catcher Deivy Grullón off waivers from the Rays, per source. Grullón appeared briefly in the Majors in 2019 and ’20. He ranked among the Phillies’ Top 20 prospects as recently as ’19. Rays designated him for assignment last week. – Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 28, 2021

How badly do you need Mets a receiver?

The Mets have Venezuelan Francisco Álvarez, their best prospect and he is a receiver, they also have one of the best receivers in the league MLB who is James McCan for the next four years in the MLB .

His numbers last season in the minor leagues:

108 games

21 home runs

77 RBI

45 BB

55 scored

283 by average

What’s more, Deivy Grullón 5’11, 240 pounds and 24 years old. He has a powerful arm behind the plate and can throw up to 91 miles to the bases and with a great defense that could serve the Mets a lot in the event of an injury.