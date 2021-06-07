Mets players defended Jacob Degrom from banned substance use charges

Multiple Mets players have denied the rumors circulating that Jacob Degrom uses prohibited substances in the MLB.

In recent days, multiple rumors have emerged that pitchers are using prohibited substances, things that led to the MLBto do research and determined that more than 60% are cheating.

Josh Donadlson has already accused Gerrit Cole of stealing signs in the MLB, so another medium tried to imply the same of Jacob DegromHowever, teammates like Marcus Stroman, Taijuana Walker and the two receivers came to his defense.

Here are the reactions:

“I promise you he doesn’t wear anything. If he did, they would be lucky that they even fouled the ball, “said Tomas Nido, one of his receivers.

“I can confirm. La is substance free. Can you imagine if he used something? ” said James McCcan,

“I can also confirm! deGrom is the goat goat, ”said Marcus Stroman.

“I can also confirm !! The goat doesn’t need it !! ” Taijuana Walker said.

It all came about because a camera captured how he rotated his pitching fingers with a part of the glove, that could also be in order to dry his fingers if they are wet from sweat.