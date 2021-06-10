Mets pitcher saved his life with glove catching fierce hit

The pitcher for the New York Mets, Taijuana walker, saved his life by using his good reflexes to stop a line that went straight to his head in the middle of the game. MLB.

The lives of pitchers are in some danger every time they pitch in baseball, because any line can end their life if it hits an exact spot.

However, Taijuana walker I wasn’t ready to die to a DJ Steward line on the MLB.

Here the video:

WATCH YOUR LIPS 😳 (via @SNYtv) pic.twitter.com/nYBEGbKrJ0 – FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 10, 2021

Walker has always had good skills with his glove when it comes to avoiding batter lines, on top of that he has to be careful not to be one of those who go out on stretchers and last weeks off the field due to the impact of hits in different parts of the body.

Things like these are the ones that open parentheses on whether the MLB You must invent a type of helmet that provides protection to the pitchers, in order to avoid injuries and to take care of the life of the same ones.