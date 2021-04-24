Mets owner revealed what Jacob Degrom’s price would be

The owner of the Mets of New York, Steven Cohen, revealed which series the price of the next contract extension of Jacob deGrom on the MLB.

Cohen has been noted for making good moves in the Mets as well as making yourself felt in the world of Twitter.

Master Flip posted an opinion saying that Jacob deGrom can be worth 205 million for five seasons itself Mets they talk about a contract extension. Steven Cohen responded to that post saying “Probably more.”

It is unusual how the owner of a team thinks about these issues and more when it comes to your best pitcher and all of baseball currently in the game. MLB.

Why won’t Degrom’s next extension be long-term?

Jacob deGrom He is 33 years old and he will be 34 when he is a free agent, obviously they are not going to sign him for more than six seasons. His last contract extension was for five seasons and 137 million, it could give him a similar case but exceeding 50 million.

We’re talking about the only active pitcher with two Cy Young wins alongside Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer, Corey Kluber and Justin Verlander. In addition to his three invitations to the all-star game, rookie of the year and ERA title.

