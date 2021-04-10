Mets offense spoiled Jacob Degrom’s historic outing with 14 strikeouts

The star launcher of the Mets from New York, Jacob Degrom, recorded his career strikeout outing in the MLB.

Through the confrontation between the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets, Jacob DegromHe only allowed one solo homer by a Marlins prospect, after that, he gave up just two hits and struck out 14 batters in 8 innings.

However, the Mets They only connected three hits against the Marlins pitching, they failed to register even one run and Degrom lost the game 3 run for 0, even one of those singles was connected by Degrom himself, who is hitting 660.

The game ended 3 runs to 0, as Edwin Díaz gave up two runs in the ninth, allowing hits from Starling Marte, Jesús Aguilar and Miguel Rojas.

It is not the first time this has happened, the phantom victories of Jacob Degrom still have only one culprit, the offensive of the Mets.

Jacob Degrom he was at 100 mph from the first to the last inning he pitched, he only made 95 pitches and 75 of them were strikes.

Now Jacob Degrom has a 0.64 ERA over 14 innings pitched with 21 strikeouts.

Here the report:

Jacob DeGrom ties his personal record with 14K, for the fourth time in his career … His ERA is at 0.64 in two great starts without winning. # Mets | #LGM | #MLB pic.twitter.com/ObUwIttnW4 – Marino Pepén (@Marino_Pepen) April 10, 2021

Kevin Pillar has grabbed a bat. That should be all for Jacob deGrom this afternoon. deGrom’s final line: 8 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 14 K, 95 pitches, 0.64 ERA. He is losing. Marlins 1, Mets 0, mid-eight. – Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 10, 2021

For the Miami Marlins, Trevor Rogers pitched about six innings without allowing a run with 10 strikeouts and two walks.