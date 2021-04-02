Mets, Nationals’ series suspended due to multiple coronavirus cases

The first series between New York Mets and Washington Nationals was suspended for multiple cases of coronavirus in the MLB.

Although many want to see the debut of Jacob Degrom, Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, etc., this will not be possible until next week, since the series of these two teams has been suspended in its entirety.

Here are the reports:

Said last night on Baseball Tonight that the Nationals-Mets series was in jeopardy, and now it’s officially being canceled. Mets will start their season Monday in Philadelphia. Nationals will know when they have a better sense of their COVID outbreak, which now numbers four. – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 2, 2021

While the Mets have remained in Washington to practice, MLB will proceed cautiously on the scheduled weekend games in DC. Health is the primary concern. Plenty of time to make up games between division rivals anyway. – Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 2, 2021