Mets lowlights on defense will remind you of a little league team (Video)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 20: Francisco Lindor # 12 of the New York Mets fields the ball against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 20, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs defeated the Mets 3-1. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images)

The Mets were an absolute disaster on defense Wednesday night against the Cubs.

The New York Mets are having a rough start to the 2021 season. They have dealt with a list of cancelations due to COVID-19 and weather. But there is no excuse for what happened Wednesday night in Chicago.

The Mets were blown out by a final score of 16-4 on a night when Francisco Lindor hit his first home run with his new team. The early 1-0 lead he provided was forgotten about quickly.

But the offense was not the story from this one. It was the absolute disastrous performance on defense that doomed the Mets. Just watch this sequence of events that made the supposed MLB squad look like a little league team.

Mets are an absolute disaster on defense in blowout loss

New York committed four errors on the night and only 11 of the 16 runs were earned. Arguably the worst sign of all was seeing Lindor botch a routine grounder and then throw the ball away. Is this what the Mets are paying him to do?

Mishandling a ball or letting one fall into play is bad enough. But compounding the initial error with a bad throw is just comical. The Mets were running around the field at a rate that would even have a little league manager upset.

Terrible defense has not been a problem for the team this season. Something just went terribly wrong Wednesday on a night that saw Javier Baez hit a grand slam and then come to the plate batting left-handed in his next at-bat. Talk about an insulting way to finish a blowout.

The New York Yankees are in a total free-fall and the Mets still remain above the .500 mark at 7-6. Fans in the Bronx are worried about a lack of offense. Fans in Queens now have to wonder if their team is capable of making routine plays on defense on a nightly basis.