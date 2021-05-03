Mets hitters took revenge on Venezuelan José Alvarado

Jose Alvarado went on the wrong foot before Mets of New York in his most recent outing in the MLB-Major League Baseball.

Alvarado who was close to going to blows with several players of the Mets , learned he was suspended for three games, but still appealed and was available for Sunday’s game.

Joe Girardi called him to pitch when they needed it most so he would try to get them to Mets they will not score runs in that inning.

However, Jose Alvarado ended up throwing two walks and allowing a single, for which he was retired as the players of the Mets they clapped and screamed as they watched him walk into the cave.

Alvarado was taken out of the game with three running backs that were in his name, that’s when Pete Alonso hit a double that emptied the bases completely, driving in the three runs that belonged to the Venezuelan.

