Mets get good news from Jacob deGrom injury

The organization of New York Mets, announced a news to ease the spirits, after announcing the diagnosis of a magnetic resonance discomfort product of Jacob deGrom, but who in the same way will place the monticulista on the injured list until he is at one hundred percent of his capacity.

Last Sunday was a gray day for all the fans of the Mets on the MLB, after the superstar of the mound, Jacob deGrom, be in the situation of leaving the aforementioned meeting with a reduced performance of 68 pitches in five action episodes against the Arizona Bells.

As a result of the discomfort that the pitcher presented in the aforementioned game, a possible injury by the pitcher on the right side, who after proceeding to undergo an MRI leaves the door of happiness open for the Mets without any significant injury.

The current affairs reporter from MLB, Mark Feinsand, I made the announcement that Jacob deGrom had come out clean of any “injury”, although the Mets following a report by Jon Heyman, they announced that they would place the pitcher on his 10-day disabled list, due to a stiffness in the right side.

Jacob deGrom, who had not gone through any similar setback in the current season of MLB, After six games from the mound, he has a 3-2 record in wins and losses, having as his greatest highlight his effectiveness, who with 0.68 in this aspect leads all the Big leagues, in addition to being fifth in number of strikeouts (65).