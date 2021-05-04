Mets fire their hitting coaches in the middle of the season

The New York Mets changed their coaches from batting seeing how the team had a bad offense in the first month of the MLB.

After losing to the St. Louis Cardinals 6 runs for 5, on the same night, the Mets made public the news of the dismissal of the coach Chili Davis and his assistant Tom Slater felt that both were not doing their job well with the players of the New York Mets.

Former minor league player Hugh Quattlebaum will be the team’s new hitting coach. Kevin Howard will be his assistant until the superiors decide.

Here the report:

It should be noted that no player of the Mets New York is among the top 10 home runners, RBIs, hits or doubles, that means the whole team is bad.

Especially his most recent acquisition Francisco Lindor, who is hitting a lousy 163 from AVG with just one home run and three RBIs, he hasn’t missed even one game so far this season. MLB 2021.