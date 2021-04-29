Mets come back to ruin Jacob Degrom’s keynote start

The Mets from New York again they did not know how to back up Jacob Degrom offensively against the Boston Red Sox in the MLB.

It seems usual the times that Jacob Degrom throws good games and ends up losing due to the lack of offense that the New York have Mets specifically the days it throws.

This time, he pitched six innings allowing just one run with 8 strikeouts against the Boston Red Sox. In addition, depending on the bullpen, the red team only managed to hit four hits, however, the offense was not a good part of the team. Mets from New York.

However, Jacob Degrom He continues to trust his team and does not think that he could not win, when asked about the lack of support from his team he said the following:

“I’m more disappointed that I didn’t pitch there in the second inning.”

Asked again about the lack of run support, Jacob deGrom doesn’t bite. “I’m more disappointed that I didn’t make pitches there in the second inning.” – Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) April 29, 2021

Players like Francisco Lindor, James McCaan and Michael Conforto failed to hit the entire game against the Red Sox.

For the Patirrojos, pitcher Nick Pivetta pitched five scoreless innings with 7 strikeouts, while Xander Bogaerts, Christian Vásquez and Rafael Devers each doubled off Jacob Degrom’s deliveries.