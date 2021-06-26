Mets come back and prevail over Phillies

NEW YORK.

Aaron Nola struck out 10 consecutive batters to tie a mark in the major leagues that was lonely 51 years, but the New York Mets rallied and defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 on Friday in eight innings with great hits of Francisco Lindor and Dominic Smith in the first game of a doubleheader.

New York took advantage of a big mistake by Venezuelan reliever José Alvarado, which cost two bases, because he launched a batted ball in his direction when the Phillies clung to a 1-0 lead in the seventh inning in a game scheduled for seven innings due to pandemic rules.

Lindor tied the game with a single with two outs. Y Smith sealed the final account with an RBI single connected to Ranger Suárez (3-2) in the eighth.

The pitcher Hall of Famer Tom Seaver knocked out his last 10 batters with the Mets in a 2-1 win over the San Diego Padres Achieved April 22, 1970 at Shea Stadium.

Seth Lugo (1-0) won the Mets victory. He struck out three in the top of the eighth and left two runners on base for the benefit of his team that leads the NL East, on the third doubleheader in seven days.

