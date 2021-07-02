Mets ask Minnesota Twins about Josh Donaldson

The Mets from New York bring serious interest in third baseman services Josh donaldson from the Minnesota Twins in the MLB.

Since they need a long-term third baseman already Josh donaldson He still has two seasons left on his contract, the negotiations with the Cubs and Kris Bryant never happened, the Mets they are looking away.

Josh donaldson He is not in his MVP times and that he showed in 2020 and so far in the 2021 season, even so, his caliber is not of contempt. The Minnesota Twins are in a position that it is almost impossible for them to go to the playoffs of the MLB2021, so the most conscientious thing is that they start selling players sooner or later.

Donaldson has been the reason why Mets They’ve made some calls to the Minnesota Twins, who are hitting 250 with 13 homers, 34 RBIs, 33 BBs and 35 runs scored so far in 2021.

The #Mets have contacted the #Twins and asked about Josh Donaldson’s availability. – MLB News Network (@newsnetworkmlb) July 2, 2021

If there is a team with good prospects that may be of interest to many teams, they are the Mets of New York, they have one of the best farms with prospects of different nationalities that project enough for the Big leagues.