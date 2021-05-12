Mets and Jonathan Villar run ruined Cesar Valdez’s night in the Major Leagues

New York Mets Y Jonathan VIllar they left the Baltimore Orioles on the ground thanks to their good offense at the last minute in the middle of the game. MLB.

It should be noted that both players left behind their discomforts that they had years in the Dominican League, however, many died to see this confrontation again.

Cesar Valdez has been one of the best closers this season, however, he gave up four hits in the ninth against the Mets at City Field, one of them was Jonathan VIllar who later scored the race to win.

You have to give a lot of credit to Jonathan VIllar who previous days made an incredible base run against the Philadelphia Phillies and now again showed that he is one of the most skilled players that the Mets have in the MLB.

Jonathan Villar (@ JRvillar6) #LGM 3-1, CA, BB, .231Avg. Playing 3B. # ACMLB pic.twitter.com/cjPeeDVdRI – Águilas Cibaeñas (@aguilascibaenas) May 12, 2021