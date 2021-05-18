Mets acquire former Yankees outfielder from Chicago Cubs

The Mets from New York acquired via exchange the gardener Cameron maybin from the Chicago Cubs in the MLB.

In less than three days the Mets they lost Michael Conforto, Kevin Pillar and Jeff Mcneli from the lineup, although some rookies came up wanting veteran outfield care.

That is why they negotiated a change for Cameron maybin in exchange for cash. Said veteran of 14 seasons in the MLBhas been playing Triple-A with the Chicago Cubs, he is expected to be moved to the active roster of the Mets from New York as soon as possible.

Here the report:

Cameron Maybin had been playing for the #Cubs AAA Iowa team, and had been part of the Cubs’ taxi squad at times this season. – Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) May 18, 2021

We are talking about an outfielder who already knows New York City because he played for the Yankees, he has also played for the Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres, Miami Marlins, Atlanta Braves, Seattle Mariners , Houston Astros and Anaheim Angels.