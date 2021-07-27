Metrovacesa slashes profit due to the strong increase in revenues in the first semester

Metrovacesa registered losses again in the first half of 2021, although a 95% increase in turnover brought the Spanish real estate group closer to profitability threshold. In the first six months of 2021, Metrovacesa recorded a net loss of 2.2 million euros, compared to the almost 76 million euros it lost in the equivalent period of the previous year, according to ..

In addition, the agency points out that sales increased from € 96 million to € 187 million, “mainly due to the contribution to the sales figure of the income from real estate promotions and land sales,” according to the company. The group said in a presentation that after these results it plans to meet its goal of delivering 1,300-1,700 homes in 2021, since the “minimum goal (is) already covered 100% with pre-sales of completed projects”, and more than 60% It is delivered in July.

“On the way to meeting the objectives for the year, now increasing the number of launches and work starts, due to the improvement of the market,” said Metrovacesa. He also expects land sales to exceed 50 million euros and generate a cash flow of 100 million euros.