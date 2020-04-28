The shutdown caused by the pandemic of the Covid-19 coronavirus has shown that the world of classical music is much more attuned to new technologies than many may suppose. Since mid-March, dozens of orchestras and musicians around the world, including Brazil, have been conducting programs over the internet, with exhibitions of recordings of operas, concerts, lives and even live performances, such as those by conductor and pianist Daniel Barenboim weekly at Sala Pierre Boulez in Berlin – empty, of course, and with remote controlled cameras.

Last Saturday, however, the Metropolitan Opera House in New York attempted the most audacious feat to date: a lyrical gala with more than forty singers, an orchestra, a choir, each musician in his house, for a total of four uninterrupted hours. live music, with only a few pre-recorded moments. Met Gala At Home has uploaded the symbolic hashtag of #TheVoiceMustbeHeard, the voice needs to be heard. And he took advantage of the event to launch a fundraising campaign: the company estimates a loss of US $ 60 million until September this year due to the stoppage.

The opera has some specificities, which make a live of these proportions somewhat complicated. Singers need accompaniment, which requires a piano – and, of course, a pianist. The solutions were the most varied. Baritone Ambrogio Maestri is fortunate to be the neighbor, in Switzerland, of conductor Marco Armiliato, who accompanied him in an intense reading of the aria Nemico della patria, of the opera Andrea Chénier, by Giordano. In Sweden, another baritone, Peter Mattei, invited a neighbor who plays the accordion to accompany him in an aria by Don Giovanni, by Mozart.

Others, in the best karaoke style, used a pre-recorded accompaniment (which was the voice that continued to sing after soprano Sonia Yçadorva finished the Dusky Playback? Rusalka aria). And there were those who surprised themselves by accompanying themselves, showing themselves to be good pianists, like the bass Gunther Groisböck – who ended up being surprised by a change in the schedule and went on the air ahead of time, caught finishing a mug of beer. Another one who was surprised was the tenor Javier Camarena, who was almost cut before the end of his aria and had to warn that it was not over yet. From her home in Connecticut, soprano Erin Morley played and sang in one of the most difficult arias in the repertoire, from Donizetti’s opera The Daughter of the Regiment. Tenor Matthew Polenzani sang Danny Boy from the piano, applauded at the end by the whole family, behind the camera. On Twitter, elements of the home decor of some of the great opera singers of today have not gone unnoticed. Jamie Barton chose his Harry Potter book collection as the background. In Sicily, tenor Joseph Calleja sang in front of a huge aquarium. From Riga, Latvia, Elina Garanca flirted with the bookcase while singing Bizet’s famous Habanera from the opera Carmen. Jonas Kaufmann’s house in Munich has a room decorated with armchairs from opera houses. “Were all these people confined to their pianists?” asked an internet user. “And what about the little figure of himself that the bass Rene Pape has as decoration in his apartment in Dresden? My God, is that a head over Anthony Rolf Costanzo’s piano?” Asked an English journalist during the broadcast – in a tweet that it ended up being enjoyed by Yannick Nézet-Séguin, musical director of the Metropolitan who, from Canada, served as master of ceremonies alongside director general Peter Gelb.

After four hours of singing, the Russian soprano Anna Netrebko was closed. But she, like her husband, tenor Yusif Eyvasov, opted to pre-record her participation, in a small theater, which made the grand finale a little anticlimactic.

Logistics. Besides it, only the excerpts with the participation of the orchestra and the choir were pre-recorded. In an original way. First, Nezét-Séguin conducted the pieces without music and the video was then distributed to the musicians, who played from their homes following the conductor. That is how, for example, we heard the great chorus of opera Nabucco, an artistic and technological feat.

Or the Intermezzo of the opera Cavalleria Rusticana, by Mascagni. This was, by the way, the most touching moment of the afternoon, inserted in a sequence that began with Ave Maria, by Verdi, played by soprano Renée Fleming, and ended with an interpretation of the aria Ombra mai fu, by Händel, sung by mezzo soprano Joyce Di Donato and accompanied by the violas of the orchestra, in a tribute to a colleague from the group killed by the coronavirus. There, it was difficult to hold back crying and not be aware of the moment we live in – and the way art, by making us question what we are and teach us to understand what we feel, needs more than ever to be by our side.

