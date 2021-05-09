Metromile, Listed on Nasdaq, Backers Bitcoin for Its Insurance Products

Compartir

Metromile Inc, the Nasdaq-listed San Francisco-based auto insurance company, has joined the growing list of companies building the ecosystem around Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general.

As reported by Forbes, the company is ready to start accepting cryptocurrency payments from its policyholders, while also affirming its plans to pay digital currencies when claims are made.

While insurance companies are already integrating and accepting crypto payments, the decision to pay claims in virtual currencies will place Metromile as the first company to explore this option, CEO Dan Preston noted: “It is the next logical step” for digital technology. insurance platform and its claims process based on artificial intelligence.

Metromile “launched this option to support the growing demand for Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payments from our customers. We’ve planned to support Bitcoin for years, but it wasn’t until recently that Bitcoin technology and consumer adoption became widespread enough to deliver this, ”says Rick Chen, a Metromile spokesperson. Chen added that the date for crypto options to start crypto payment options has yet to be set.

In addition to its positive moves with cryptocurrencies, Metromile announced that it will purchase a total of $ 10 million worth of Bitcoin at a later date this second quarter, a move that is essential to its proposed Bitcoin transactions. Metromile says it “believes that enabling cryptocurrency payments will support its commitment to fairer insurance and promote the financial resilience of policyholders as cryptocurrency becomes mainstream and a more significant part of consumer assets. “.

Metromile understands the regulatory concerns surrounding Bitcoin and says it is ready to work with regulators to outline its new ambitions to engage with cryptocurrencies. With Metromile, the number of US public companies supporting a wide range of crypto payments is increasing. Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc announced that it will begin accepting Bitcoin payments for its EV products, while Mark Cuban’s Dallas Mavericks accepts Dogecoin payments for its merchandise.

