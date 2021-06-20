Metrobús Route T2 is already conducting tests; will go from Tláhuac to Coyuya

MEXICO CITY. Metrobús units started at noon yesterday preoperative testings of the emerging route, after the collapse of the Metro L12, which will go from Tláhuac to Coyuya.

On a tour of Eje 3 Oriente, near the Granjas México neighborhood, it was observed that the units with the legend “pre-operational tests” circulate with passengers on board and through the infrastructure of Line 5 of the Metrobús.

Going north, passing the Coyuya Metro station, near the intersection of Azúcar and Cafetal avenues, there is a lane delimited with dotted lines that crosses the avenue and directs the buses to the right so that they can line up and return to the height of the Viaducto roundabout. In the opposite direction, there is another similar lane that indicates re-entry to the confined lane.

Yesterday, cranes of the Transit Policeor they carried out an operation to remove the vehicles that are parked on the extreme right of the road axis, heading north, to free the lane used by the Metrobús.

The service will officially start tomorrow.

L12 TUNNEL HAS HUMIDITY

In addition to the problem of transferring trains to the maintenance workshops, the tunnel on Metro Line 12 has damage caused by humidity in the structure of the pavement under the tracks. For these reasons, it will not be reopened as long as it does not receive reinforcement and rehabilitation, informed the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum.

He ruled out that the elevated viaduct could become a tunnel because it means a high cost for the city, but indicated that they will wait for the experts’ recommendations to know if the elevated viaduct will be replaced by formalizing the provisional Metrobús line.

ELEVATED TROLLEYBUS, READY IN AUGUST

In August the elevated trolleybus will be inaugurated in Iztapalapa, which will run through Eje 8 Sur, announced the head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum.

The work was originally planned to operate in June, however, Sheinbaum said there were some delays, mainly due to the complexity of induced works such as relocation of potable water and drainage pipes.

-Jonás López

Photo: Special

