Metro trains stop again at Sol station after two hours closed to control capacity

The Metro trains have stopped again from 9:00 p.m. at Sol station this Saturday, which has remained closed for two hours, Metro de Madrid has reported on its Twitter account.

The closure of the Metro station has been due to “control of capacity abroad by the Municipal Police “, as explained by Metro.

For its part, Cercanías Madrid has reported that the Sol station has remained open throughout the afternoon and trains have circulated “normally”, as reported on his Twitter account.

‼ ️ The Sol station will remain closed from 7:00 p.m. and the trains will not stop due to capacity control abroad by the Municipal Police. – Madrid Metro (@metro_madrid) March 27, 2021

✅ Trains already stop at Sol station. – Madrid Metro (@metro_madrid) March 27, 2021

The Community asks young people to comply

The Minister of Justice, Interior and Victims of the Community of Madrid, Enrique Lopez, has urged young people to comply with the regulations and has called for the mobilization of the National Police to control that both Spaniards and foreigners comply with the established regulations.

In an interview with RNE López, he explained that the Ministry of Healthd “is not in favor” of closing the interior of hospitality establishments with a 14-day incidence of more than 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, as recommended by the Public Health Commission, since its strategy tries to “preserve and protect public health while maintaining economic activity.”

“What we do encourage is the population and especially the youngest to comply with regulations. I believe that it is not a problem of restrictions but rather a problem of compliance with the restrictions. What we cannot do is further encourage restrictions under the pretext of non-compliance by some citizens, “he stated.