Mexico City.- The Primacy Archdiocese of Mexico reports that derived from the need faced by people in street situations and from various vulnerable groups that have been economically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the parishes of San Sebastián Mártir and Two communal dining rooms were opened by Santo Cristo de la Agonía to support those sectors of the population with food.

These projects, coordinated by the Organization Saciando al Pobre, headed by Father Benito Torres, pastor of the Parish of Santa Cruz and Nuestra Señora de la Soledad, seek to initially offer food to approximately 200 people located in the areas where both temples are located. .

The dining room of San Sebastián Mártir, located on the corner of Rodríguez Puebla and Bolivia streets, in the Colonia Centro, opened last Tuesday, May 5; and that of Santo Cristo de la Agonía, located at Sándalo 111, in Santa María Insurgentes, was done this Saturday, May 9.

The initiative to open these two community dining rooms is due to the success of the one installed in the Parish of Santa Cruz and Nuestra Señora de la Soledad, where breakfasts and meals are provided daily for approximately 1,100 people who come from different points in Mexico City to receive free food.

The objective of both projects is to unburden the demand that exists in La Soledad, as well as to avoid large crowds at the moment when the pandemic of the coronavirus COVID-1 is facing.

With the three community canteens, the initiative seeks to provide daily food to approximately 1,300 people on the street and vulnerable groups affected by the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

The dining hours are: Parroquia de la Santa Cruz and Nuestra Señora de La Soledad, from 06:00 to 16:00; Parish of San Sebastián Mártir, from 09:00 to 11:00; and Parish of Santo Cristo de la Agonía, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Information: Archdiocese Communication Office