With the intention of preventing COVID-19 infections, eight clowns will distribute antibacterial gel and face masks to Metro users

In order to sensitize users about the mandatory use of mouth covers when traveling in the Meter, this means of transportation in the capital launched the campaign on Thursday “Don’t let the clown load you“

With the aim of sensitizing users about the mandatory use of the mask, the campaign “Don’t let the clown load you” begins. pic.twitter.com/0SGjH6kj5a – MetroCDMX (@MetroCDMX) May 7, 2020

According to the Metro Collective Transportation System (STC), eight clowns will distribute mouth covers and antibacterial gel in the busiest stations, from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. starting this Thursday and until the end of the month.

The participants are: Strawberry, Skatiny, Sindy, Pineapple, Smiles, Pispirin, Bodoquito and Shoe, who will be working at the Pantitlán stations, lines 1, 5 and 9; Pino Suárez, lines 1 and 2; San Lázaro, Line 1; Green Indians, Line 3; and Cuatro Caminos, Line 2.

The managers of the mission “Do not be charged by the clown” are 8 little clowns who will be exhorting users to wear face masks, as well as inviting them to use antibacterial gel when entering and leaving the Metro. pic.twitter.com/As64etiEW2 – MetroCDMX (@MetroCDMX) May 7, 2020

“At these points, where urban comedy artists will be exhorting users to wear face masks and those who do not wear one will be given one. They will also invite users to use antibacterial gel and leave the Metro network, “he reported.

In addition, he asked users to use the alcohol-based antibacterial gel; cover at the inner corner of the arm when sneezing or coughing; avoid touching your face, nose, mouth and eyes after holding metal structures like handrails, as well as handwashing with soap and water after traveling on the Metro.

Fresita, Skatiny, Sindy, Piñita, Sonrisitas, Pispirin, Bodoquito and Zapatón are the clowns who will be from Monday to Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at the stations: Pantitlán, Pino Suárez, San Lázaro, Indios Verdes and Cuatro Roads. pic.twitter.com/BEV2v8Sjos – MetroCDMX (@MetroCDMX) May 7, 2020

The intention is also to support the economy of the clowns who will participate in the campaign, indicated the STC.

Meanwhile, the head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, announced that she will request information from the director of the Metro, Florencia Serranía, about this implemented campaign.

With information from Notimex