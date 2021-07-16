Metro gets ‘stuck’ in change of track on Line 6

MEXICO CITY. Users of the Metro Line 6 they were affected due to the temporary closure of the section between the Martín Carrera and Norte 45 stations, yesterday morning.

According to Guillermo Calderón, director of the Collective Transportation System (STC), the incident occurred during the first run that went from El Rosario to Martín Carrera. When leaving the Instituto del Petróleo station, the operator and supervisor who were on board convoy 01 felt a knock, so they stopped the march and requested the interruption of the electrical current for their review.

When checking with the appropriate equipment, it is seen that the train, in its second truck, is stuck in the track apparatus, track number 23 (better known as diverters). It is important to note that, in accordance with the protocols, the users were evacuated. At that time, 10 users were on board ”, explained Calderón through a video message transmitted from the station where the accident occurred.

He also rejected that the previous version that circulated on social networks that the train had derailed.

The official indicated at that time that a thorough investigation would be carried out “since this track device number 13 had been reviewed and had been given maintenance at dawn tonight,” said Calderón.

While the review was taking place, users had to stand in long lines outside the station Martin Carrera to use the service of the Passenger Transport Network, supported by traffic police.

What can we do? They are technical problems, the time had been scheduled, but it is resolved, in fact I am going to speak (to warn that I am late) and see how I get there ”, said Adolfo Castillo, one of the affected users.

Uniformed Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City (SSC CDMX) They carried out an operation to speed up circulation in the North Axis 5 and Congress of the Union, to prevent carriers from making double-row ascent and descent maneuvers and to facilitate the boarding of affected users to the support buses.

The incident was recorded at 5:45 a.m. and around 10:00 a.m., almost five hours later, the service was fully restored.

