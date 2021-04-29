Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition: Technical Analysis, Performance

The launch of Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition will take place on May 6. It is, as we told you at the time, a revision of the original title that will bring important technical improvements focused, mainly, on the graphic section, and that will be executed through the ray tracing support extension, the DLSS 2.1 support, which will replace DLSS 1.0, and other minor tweaks that will affect certain elements, such as textures, for example.

Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition will arrive as a standalone title, which means that will have its own executable, and that to access it we will have to use that file. Therefore, Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition and the original Metro Exodus will coexist, but those who buy the original have nothing to worry about, as it is confirmed that they will be able to access the improved version without having to go through the box again.

In Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition, ray tracing will be activated by default, it will be a requirement of the game, which means that, in order to run it, we will need a graphics card that has hardware dedicated to accelerating ray tracing. As you may have imagined, this means that to move it in all its splendor we are going to need a very powerful configuration. In order not to leave you with the doubt as to whether your team will be able to with Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition, we are going to review in detail the minimum and recommended requirements given by 4A Games.

Requirements for Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition for PC

Minimum: 1080p, normal quality, normal RT and 45 FPS (without DLSS 2.1)

Windows 10 20H2. Quad-core, eight-thread processor. 8 GB of RAM. NVIDIA RTX 2060. DirectX 12.

Recommended: 1080p, high quality, RT high and 60 FPS (without DLSS 2.1)

Windows 10 20H2. Eight core processor. 8 GB of RAM. NVIDIA RTX 2070 or AMD RX 6700 XT. DirectX 12.

Recommended: 1440p, ultra quality, RT high and 60 FPS (without DLSS 2.1)

Windows 10 20H2. Eight core processor. 16 GB of RAM. NVIDIA RTX 3070 or AMD RX 6800 XT. DirectX 12.

Recommended: 2160p, ultra quality, RT high and 30 FPS (without DLSS 2.1)

Windows 10 20H2. Eight core processor. 16 GB of RAM. NVIDIA RTX 3080 or AMD RX 6900 XT. DirectX 12.

Recommended: 2160p, extreme quality, RT ultra and 60 FPS (without DLSS 2.1)

Windows 10 20H2. Eight core processor. 16 GB of RAM. NVIDIA RTX 3090. DirectX 12.

How does it perform and what improvements does Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition really bring?

Thanks to DigitalFoundry we have had the opportunity to discover it in a video analysis that, the truth, is very worked and allows us appreciate in detail all the keys from Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition, both in terms of graphical improvements and performance.

Generally speaking, Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition does not limit itself to extending ray tracing to reflections and refractions, but also extends the application of this technology to shades, and enhances its implementation in the global illumination, achieving a result that, as we can see in the video, is simply incredible.

The interactions between the light sources and the geometry of the settings is overwhelming, both due to the precision of the bounces and the realism with which the shadows are recreated depending on the origin, and intensity, of the source emitted by each. light. Ambient occlusion is pushed aside and gives way to a system of shadows that are a direct consequence of that realistic lighting.

Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition take ray tracing to another level, This is clear, and its impact on performance is even less than one would expect, so much so that even with a modest RTX 2060 and DLSS 2.1 set to quality mode we can get excellent performance in high quality, with ray tracing in quality. high. Note that the quality of the ray tracing only affects the resolution at which the global illumination is rendered:

Normal: renders at a quarter of the native resolution (generates a lot of noise in the image). High: rescaled to the target resolution. Ultra – Renders at native resolution.

This version also seems to have raised the requirements at the CPU levelAs in some instances the Ryzen 5 3600 that they have used in their tests with the RTX 2060 seems to fall short. I look forward to telling you more about this when I test Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition on my new PC. On the other hand, the DLSS 2.1 does an excellent job, since it achieves a significant performance improvement and offers an image quality superior to what we would obtain in native resolution with TAA activated. This confirms, once again, that this NVIDIA technology represents one of the most important advances in the world of PC gaming.

Regarding the performance of the AMD RX 6000, it is confirmed that are behind the RTX 30 without applying DLSS 2.1, which means that if we took into account the value of this technology, they would be in an “awkward” position The RX 6800 XT, for example, is up to 50% slower than the RTX 3080 at 1440p with ultra quality, plotting rays in ultra and reflections by activated ray tracing.

I am not entertaining you anymore. I recommend that you get comfortable and enjoy the attached video, since it has a lot of interesting content, and I have limited myself to tell you the most important.

