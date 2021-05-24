‘Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition’ is the first PC game to take advantage of the adaptive triggers of the PS5 DualSense

Playing with a controller on PC has been possible for a long time. Games and platforms have been offering support for these peripherals for years and the PS5 controller was not going to be less. However, the DualSense has functions that go beyond controlling the character, such as haptic vibration and adaptive triggers, two of its main benefits that, finally, can be used in a game that does not run on PlayStation 5.

And is that ‘Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition’ has become the first PC video game that makes the most of the benefits of DualSense. With the latest update, 4A Games has implemented full support for the PS54 controller, so that the controller is capable of offering resistance when shooting and vibrating in a contextual way.

Squeeze, squeeze more and shoot

PS5’s DualSense is now fully functional on PC, via Metro Exodus’ latest update. pic.twitter.com/97yVVYYIJy – Andy Robinson (@AndyPlaytonic) May 22, 2021

The update changelog is not too long. There are some classic bug fixes, but the most striking thing is the line that says “Support for the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller has been added”, without more. What the changelog does not specify is that this support includes haptic vibration and adaptive triggers.

After a patch today, Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition became the first PC game to support haptic feedback and adaptive triggers officially (vid source is reddit) pic.twitter.com/CC3bUiKjwl – donny (@mrdomino_) May 21, 2021

As we can see in the videos on these lines, the command now offers resistance when shooting. By pressing the button lightly, the gun does not react. It is not until we press it to the maximum, as if it were a trigger, that the gun begins to fire, offering us a vibration that simulates the recoil of the weapon in the Finger. The version that includes these functions varies depending on the platform on which we have acquired the title:

Epic: 2.0.1.1

Steam: 2.0.0.1

GOG: 2.0.7.1

Microsoft Store: 2.0.5.1

It should be noted that platforms such as Steam already support the PlayStation 5 controller, although it is true that it is reduced to the characteristics of LED, touch panel, vibration and gyroscope. That is, as a remote control for all practical purposes. We will have to wait to see if more games add support for haptic vibration and adaptive triggers.

As for ‘Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition’, it has been on PC since May 6 and the next gen version is expected to arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S on June 18. Those who have a copy of the game for the past generation will be able to update for free.