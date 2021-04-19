Metro de Monterrey trains will have Teltronic TETRA radios | News | Communications

Metro de Monterrey trains will have Teltronic TETRA radios.

Chinese rolling stock manufacturer CRRC has selected Teltronicto provide the on-board TETRA radios of the 26 new trains that he will supply to the metro of the Mexican city of Monterrey.

The company will provide a total of 26 units of your RTP-300 which, due to its more compact size, is frequently used in trams and subways. The equipment complies with railway standards EN50155 and EN45545, offers voice and data services and allows managing a set of functionalities such as connection with public address and intercom systems, Vehicle location through GPS or alarm and event management.

The new convoys are part of the effort to improve and modernize the country’s urban transport system and will be used in the three metro lines of the city. With a capacity for up to 355 passengers, they can travel at a speed of up to 80 km per hour.

This project represents a further step in the relationship between CRRC and Teltronic, which have already participated together in other projects such as SuperVia, the rail network of Rio de Janeiro; but also with Metrorrey, the urban transport network of the Mexican city for which the Spanish company already deployed in 2015 a complete critical communications solution composed of its infrastructure, on-board terminals and its Control Center solution, which allows the integrated management of radio communications with trains and buses, as well as with previously existing telephone systems.

“This project allows us to consolidate our relationship with CRRC, and reinforces our strategy of seeking alliances with the large integrators that carry out their work at a global level; Teltronic has proven its reliability and has worked with the world’s leading manufacturers and, in this line, we will continue to explore this path and seek new collaborations to open up new opportunities ”, explained the Director of Transportation Business Development at Teltronic, Felipe Sanjuán.