Notimex.- To avoid the emission of the droplets that infect the COVID-19, the Collective Transport System (STC) Metro launched this Monday the campaign “Silent we prevent contagion”, in which it encourages users to remain silent during their trips .

“The action is aimed at reducing the emission of droplets that are generated when speaking, and that could be a contagion factor in closed spaces, such as Metro trains,” he explained.

Read: Mexico, among the 5 countries with the most cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours: WHO

The campaign foresees the placement of posters on information panels distributed in the stations that are still in service, as well as on the Metro’s social networks, audiometers and printed palettes that are exhibited by security elements in the stations with the greatest influx, such as terminals and correspondence , he detailed.

“The measure is applied based on scientific analysis, which shows that one of the common forms of transmission of SARS-COV2 occurs through the secretion of droplets from the respiratory tract, which are generated by coughing, sneezing or speaking “He reported.

Follow us on Google News to always stay informed

The STC Metro explained that the reduction in the emission of droplets takes on special relevance in the case of asymptomatic carriers, and therefore also urged users to maintain the use of mouth masks during the journeys.

“The Mexico City Metro continues to reinforce dosing and channeling strategies at stations such as Cuatro Caminos, line 2; Zaragoza, line 1; Hidalgo, line 2; Medical Center, line 3; Pantitlán, line 9; and Ciudad Azteca, line B, which is carried out with the support of single lines from the ticket office and tourniquet areas, in which the objective is to maintain a healthy distance, delay the arrival of the user in the platform area and avoid crowds, as well as the free delivery of antibacterial gel ”, he detailed.

Similarly, signs were placed on the “Sana Distancia” floor.

Check here all the papers of the Forbes Connect Forum