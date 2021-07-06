Metro asks users to avoid throwing objects on the tracks

MEXICO CITY.- The Collective Transportation System (STC) urged users to avoid dropping metal objects on the tracks because they can generate short circuits and delays in the Metro service.

The guide bar has a power of 750 volts of direct current, therefore any metallic object that makes contact can cause a short circuit, indicated the agency.

Non-metallic objects can also damage electromechanical equipment on both tracks and trains.

In particular, during the current rainy season, the STC makes a call to avoid the fall of umbrellas to the track areas, since their metallic structure in contact with the guide bar or with the electromechanical equipment of the trains can cause shorts circuits, “he said.

On Monday morning, a user descended to the tracks area of ​​the Chabacano station on Line 2 to pick up his umbrella. The situation put his integrity at risk.

On Tuesday night of last week, an umbrella caused a short circuit in the Guerrero station on Line B, to the detriment of user service.

On Sunday, June 27, at the Observatory terminal of Line 1, personnel from the agency’s Transportation area carried out a two-minute power cut to remove a bag containing plastic cans and a metal handle, which accidentally fell at midnight. tracks and could represent a risk for the circulation of trains.

So far this year, there have been cases of falls of cell phones, metallic balloons, crutches, sets of keys, among the most frequent objects, and even an electric coffee maker, “said the STC.

The STC called on users that in the event that any of their belongings accidentally falls onto the roads, immediately notify the police elements or the guards of the Institutional Security Management, so that immediate actions are taken to prevent accidents.

Under no circumstances can users descend to the road areas, as this puts their lives at risk, “the Metro warned.

