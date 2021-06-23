Metro Acatitla of Line A will be closed this Wednesday

MEXICO CITY

The Collective Transport System (STC) Metro announced through its social networks that this Wednesday, June 23, the Acatitla station on Line A will remain closed.

The collective transport detailed that the station will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The reason for this closure is as a preventive measure to reduce the flow of people in the area.

The Metro urged users to take precautions and leave on time to avoid being late to their destinations.

It has only 10 stations

Line A of the STC Metro runs from Pantitlán to La Paz.

