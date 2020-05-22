Washington, May 21 . .- The US National Weather Service It alerted of new floods due to the rains this Thursday in the state of Michigan, where 10,000 people have been evacuated from their homes in the last two days and two dams have overflowed.

The forecast indicates that there will be major floods in the next few hours in the Grand River basin, at the height of Comstock Park, with a rise in water of 16.5 feet (just over 5 meters).

He also predicts that houses will flood in the Shelter Trail, Willow Drive, Riverbank Street and Konkle Dr. areas, all in Comstock Park.

Along the same river, moderate floods are expected tonight in the areas of Ionia and Robinson Township, where the meteorological service predicts that roads, shops and homes will be flooded, although in no case will it be intense.

Meanwhile, a decrease in the water level is being experienced in the Tittabawassee River, in the Midland area, the area most affected by the floods in recent days, where a level of 35.05 feet (10.6 meters) was reached on Wednesday. ) to move to 32.7 feet (9.9 meters) this Thursday.

This week’s rains raised the flow of the Tittabawassee River, which is connected to various lakes whose waters have surpassed the Sanford and Edenville Dams.

US President Donald Trump traveled to Michigan on Thursday but did not visit the region, flooded by the floods, but Detroit and a Ford plant in Ypsilanti.

However, it approved an emergency declaration for that state, which allows funds to be allocated to the affected areas and authorizes the action of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate recovery efforts.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, announced yesterday that she would formally request the support of FEMA, which is in charge of responding in cases of hurricanes, earthquakes, floods and other natural disasters.

The policymaker recalled that the floods in the state, never seen in 500 years, occur in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, so she considered “really important” to observe best practices to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, Michigan is one of the states most affected by the coronavirus, with 53,512 cases detected and 5,129 dead.

